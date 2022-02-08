Cat makes a run for it after drugs found during traffic stop, but trooper makes diving snag

An Idaho trooper snagged a four-legged accomplice trying to flee after drugs were found in a car during a stop on Thursday.

According to the Idaho State Police, a trooper saw a van driving on Interstate-90 that had several items flying out onto the roadway. When the trooper stopped the van, he found that the two people inside had “multiple controlled substances.”

Neither tried to run, but their cat sure did. The trooper managed an impressive leap and snag it before it could escape into the snowy North Idaho woods, a Facebook post said.

The two suspects were jailed on drug charges. The cat and two dogs that were also in the car were taken to shelters.