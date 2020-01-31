Caught on video: NC deer plows into man in McDonald’s parking lot

LOCUST, N.C. (CNN Newsource) — An incredible scene in the parking lot of a North Carolina McDonald’s.
A deer came charging out of nowhere and slammed into a man walking to his car — and the whole thing was caught on camera.
“It was absolutely nuts,” said retired detective Ken Worthy — who was hit and knocked down by the deer.
“It was just a bit of brown… and then I saw his face — and I was down on the ground — that quick,” Worthy said.
The incident happened in the middle of the day in Locust, North Carolina, according to WSOC-TV.
“I mean just see the flash of him rolling over me and in a straight line and he was gone,” Worthy said.
Worthy was with his wife in the parking lot around 12:30 p.m last Wednesday when the wild incident took place.
