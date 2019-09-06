CBS 17 crew at NC coast rescues injured dog during Dorian

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — While trying to shoot a story in Atlantic Beach Friday morning Steve Sbraccia and photographer George Umbenhauer came across an injured chocolate lab.

The dog’s tag identified him as Max. One of his legs was hurt and he was soaking wet.

At the time, a heavy band of rain and high winds were sweeping the area.

Sbraccia checked the dog’s tags and called the owner and left a voice mail. The tags said the owner lives in Raleigh.

The CBS 17 crew put Max in the Chevy Weather Beast to shelter him.

“He was shaking and hungry. We fed him some Cheerios which he gobbled up,” Sbraccia said.

Next, they took Max to the police station where officers also tried calling the owner.

Firefighters from the adjacent building said they could shelter Max.

Sbraccia carried him into the fire station where they had made a bed of blankets for him.

They dried him off and animal control came to pick him up.

No one knows how Max came to be out in the storm or how long he had been fighting the elements before he was found.

