CDC now recommends social distancing for pets after cats, dogs catch coronavirus from humans

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Centers for Disease Control has put out new guidelines for social distancing among pets after a small number of dogs and cats contracted the coronavirus from humans.

In the Triangle, Duke Health officials confirmed at least one dog recently tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting it from a human.

Now the CDC has put out social distancing guidelines for pet owners.

“The best things to do are to keep in mind the principles that we’ve all been using,” said Dr. Herman Jeffer, a veterinarian with Cornwallis Road Animal Hospital.

Jeffer said when taking your dog out in public, be sure to maintain six feet of distance from other people and their pets.

He said to avoid dog parks and wear a face covering when walking your dog out in public.

Jeffer said you should also wash your hands before and after handling pets.

“In general animals get the coronavirus from people,” Jeffer said.

He said right now it is still not clear if pets can give the virus to humans or if pets can give the other to other pets.

Also it is not known if all species of pets can get the virus or if it is just cats and dogs.

“But it’s smart to take precautions with all handling of pets, whether it’s dogs, cats or other species,” Jeffer said. “Wash your hands before and after petting them or handling them and that’ll keep both them and us safe hopefully.”

Jeffer said the risk of your pet catching the virus is very low. He said if your pet does catch the virus, they may show mild symptoms or none at all.

Pet owner Selena Rivera said she enjoys taking her dog Indy on walks and she has been practicing social distancing with her pet since the outbreak started.

“Because pets are your babies these days, and she’s definitely one of my babies,” Rivera said. “I just want to make sure that she wasn’t susceptible to getting the virus.”

While there are a lot of questions about how the virus can be spread when it comes to pets, she said she is taking the necessary precautions just in case.

“Just knowing that if I do the steps and if it can at least keep me from getting the virus, I think it is super helpful in the meantime,” Rivera said.

Jeffer said more cats have contracted the coronavirus than dogs, and the reason is not known.

For more information on the CDC’s guidelines, go to their website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/animals.html.

