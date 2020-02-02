Crews hand out flyers, send up drones in search for dog in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday marked day five of the search for a missing dog in Cary.

The greyhound, Molly, has gained a lot of support with her unique story that includes a trek from Ireland.

Volunteers handed out flyers, searched the woods and even put up drones looking for her Sunday.

“[It’s been] exhausting and frustrating because we’ve been really, really close, but we haven’t been able to actually get her, so that’s hard,” said Carren Mackiewicz, the search team coordinator.

Molly ran out of her foster family’s house Wednesday morning.

The Triangle Greyhound Society brought Molly and several other retired racing Greyhounds over from Ireland to be put up for adoption.

Molly ran away after an eight-hour flight and six-hour drive to get to Cary.

She’s described as nervous in unfamiliar territory.

“She’s covered a lot of ground and made a lot of circles and every time we get a sighting, we rush to that spot,” said Wendy Segreti, Molly’s foster parent.

Many sightings have been confirmed in Cary, including one Sunday morning.

“That gives us hope. We know she’s been sticking to a certain location and that makes the search team helps us know where she’s staying and it allows us to put traps and things like that,” said Mackiewicz.

Crews have also put up two traps. The Cary Police Department helped with one of them.

Volunteers said all the support has been incredible.

“People have just really rallied. It’s really great to see the community come together,” said Karen Salkeld, member of the greyhound group.

If you do see Molly, you’re asked to text the information to 919-225-6780, and not try to chase her or call after her.

