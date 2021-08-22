Dog ‘almost as perfect as God makes’ adopted after spending nearly a year at NC shelter

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One Guilford County dog had spent more than 365 days without her forever family. Shelter workers tried hard to find her a home.

Sasha is a 7-year-old mix. Guilford County Animal Services picked her up as a stray.

Mary Diaz decided to provide a temporary foster home for Sasha in March.

“She loves to watch birds and chase them, but she doesn’t bark at them,” Diaz said. “Belly rubs are the best.”

According to Diaz, Sasha loves binge-watching Netflix and snuggling on the couch. Diaz and shelter leaders can’t believe it took her so long to be adopted.

“Sasha is almost as perfect as God makes dogs, OK?” Diaz said. “I don’t understand why it has taken so long for someone to see her and recognize that.”

Sasha was finally adopted on Saturday and is off to her “Forever Home.”

Sasha is one of many dogs at the shelter who needed a forever home. She was one of five long-timers at the shelter, meaning they’ve been there for longer than 60 days.

“There are so many homeless pets, not only in Guilford County but in other shelters as well looking for a home,” said Lisa Lee, assistant director of Animal Services. “They’re wonderful, wonderful pets.”

To bring awareness to all the dogs who need a home, and the dogs whose owners need a little extra help, Guilford County Animal Services is partnering with All Pets Considered and Partners Ending Homelessness to offer resources to the people that need them most.