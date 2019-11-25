Dog found keeping abandoned kittens warm on side of road

CHATHAM, Ontario (WJW)– Here’s a story that will warm your heart.
A good Samaritan spotted a dog curled up keeping five kittens warm on the side of the road in Ontario, Canada last week. Pet and Wildlife Rescue said an animal control officer picked up the cute family of six and took them to the shelter.
While at the shelter, the dog, now named Serenity, has kept watch on her adoptive babies.
Serenity is up for adoption. Pet and Wildlife Rescue said the kittens are too young and not ready for forever homes.
