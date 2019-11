Dog found keeping abandoned kittens warm on side of road

CHATHAM, Ontario (WJW)– Here’s a story that will warm your heart.

A good Samaritan spotted a dog curled up keeping five kittens warm on the side of the road in Ontario, Canada last week. Pet and Wildlife Rescue said an animal control officer picked up the cute family of six and took them to the shelter.

While at the shelter, the dog, now named Serenity, has kept watch on her adoptive babies.

Serenity is up for adoption. Pet and Wildlife Rescue said the kittens are too young and not ready for forever homes.

Our stray sweetheart is keeping her “babies” safe at the shelter tonight! Posted by Pet and Wildlife Rescue on Saturday, November 16, 2019

I have been getting A LOT of attention on social media, but let me fill you in just in case you don't know my name and… Posted by Pet and Wildlife Rescue on Friday, November 22, 2019

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now