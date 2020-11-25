Do’s and Don’ts for pets on Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Thanksgiving is a great time to enjoy with family, friends, and our pets (they are family after all). Because we want to enjoy their company for years to come, we have to remember that they cannot eat the same way as we do.

Here are some do’s and don’ts to keep in mind when it comes to giving your pets “just a little” of your Thanksgiving feast.

Don’ts:

No Turkey Bones (may splinter).

No Turkey Skin (too much fat)

No sausage (too much fat)

No dishes with cheeses (too much fat)

No onions, garlic, mushrooms

No dishes with nutmeg or sage

No grapes, raisins

No gravy

No chocolate

No coffee

No Alcohol

Remember, foods high in fat can lead to pancreatitis, so be aware of those.

These foods are fine in *small portions:

Do’s:

Turkey meat without skin and bones

Sweet Potato (plain)

Mashed Potato (plain)

Canned Pumpkin (nothing added to it)

Corn (no cobs)

Steamed Green beans (NOT from green bean casserole)

Carrots

All in all, we want you and your furry family members to have a Happy Thanksgiving.

