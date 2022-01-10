Drumroll please! Greensboro Science Center announces penguin chick’s new name

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The newest, fluffiest, arguably cutest addition to the Greensboro Science Center aquarium family has a name now.
Last week, the Greensboro Science Center asked people to weigh in on the new name for their African penguin chick.
The public had three choices: Newton, Niffler and Piper.
Well, according to Greensboro Science Center’s Twitter, the public has spoken and the penguin’s new name is, drumroll please…
Niffler!
A “niffler” is probably best known as a cute magical monster from the “Harry Potter” book series. Now it’s a cute (but probably not magical) little penguin chick that will be on display at the Greensboro Science Center in a couple of months, once their swimming gets strong enough.
Welcome to the Greensboro family, Niffler!