Duke puppy study back underway after COVID-19 stoppage – and researchers need your help!

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A puppy study happening at Duke University is back underway this semester with safety measures in place after the pandemic caused data collection to pause in the spring.

The Duke Canine Cognition Center wants to learn more about dog psychology and the developmental process at a young age.

Dr. Brian Hare, a Duke University professor and researcher, said there are two goals of the five-year study. The first is to better understand how dogs and their psychology matures and two, if you raise them in different ways, what impact does that have on how they learn and how they’re able to be trained.

“One of the ways that we proposed to raise them is at Duke and the other way is the normal way that these dogs are raised by Canine Companions for Independence in people’s homes,” Hare said.

He said they can apply the knowledge they learn of cognition to improving programs in which dogs are bred and trained to help humans.

Researchers are focused on studying puppies between the age of 8 weeks and 18 weeks old because this is the time of most rapid brain growth. Students at Duke were helping to take care of the class of puppies until COVID-19 disrupted that in March.

“We were having a lot of fun and then COVID happened and we realized to have so many students together in close proximity was not going to be in anyone’s best interest,” said Hare.

Four puppies arrived in October to take part in the study. Two of them, Rainbow and Sassy, are being raised and studied by Hare. He said it’s amazing to see the difference in personalities of the two dogs.

“That’s really the challenge of the research is to try to measure that and see how that develops and what does that tells us about how we might train them later. Will they be more or less successful depending on those early personalities that we see when they are even as puppies,” Hare said.

Canine Companions for Independence is a nonprofit that provides service dogs to people with mental and physical disabilities. The group has been breeding service dogs to help people for decades.

“While these dogs are different, they’re still dogs. So, what we learn about them will give us lessons about all dogs. We’re very excited about how and what we learn at Duke can help your average pet owner at home. For sure, there’s going to be some takeaways,” said Hare.

Puppy raisers are needed desperately in the Triangle, especially since COVID-19 happened. If you would like to apply you can do so on the Canine Companions for Independence website.

Hare said when you agree to help raise a puppy, you agree to care for the dog for 18 months and participate in the program, which involves following CCI’s guidelines on how to raise a dog.

