Durham strangers helping to track down Tenn. man’s missing dog

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Tennessee man said he is overwhelmed with love and support from the Durham community as they have stepped up to help him find his missing dog, Bleu.

Cameron Webb, a resident of Nashville, Tennessee, was passing through Durham on Thanksgiving Day when he decided to stay at the Red Roof Inn on North Pointe Drive.

Webb said he took the collar off Bleu when they got into the hotel room, and then the dog ran out.

“I immediately freaked out and went to the front desk, bawling and then they help me look for him,” Webb said.

Unfortunately, Bleu was not anywhere near the hotel.

The next day, Webb posted on the website “PawBoost” about his missing dog, and then he said the messages started coming in from people in Durham.

“Ever since then people have just been coming out of the woodwork to look for the dog,” Webb said.

For the last couple of days, Webb said people that he does not even know are having signs and fliers made and setting up search parties to look for Bleu.

Dr. Mary Dorsey is one of the volunteers who is helping Webb find Bleu.

“We are expanding our search and we are putting out more flyers today,” Dorsey said. “For every day that the dog is missing, you have to expand out a mile, so right now he’s probably four miles out from where he started.”

Webb said people have also been offering to buy him food, gas and a place to stay while he searches for Bleu.

Even though Bleu has not been found yet, Webb said he just wants to say “thank you” to the community.

“I mean it’s just literally probably 100 people have contacted me,” Webb said. “I’m really thankful for the community that y’all have here in Durham.”

On Wednesday, a search K-9 with Paws on Patrol will be out looking for Bleu.

Webb said he is hoping to find Bleu before he has to head back to Tennessee.

If you see the dog, call Webb’s cell phone number at 615-753-6122.

