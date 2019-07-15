Estimates show that more than 50% of all pets in the US are overweight or obese

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s estimated that more than half of all pets in the United States are either overweight or obese.

It’s a condition which only seems to be getting worse.

Dr. Charles Livaudais sat down with CBS 17 and explained some of the common causes and the debilitating effects it can have on animals.

Check out the video above for more information on obesity in pets.

