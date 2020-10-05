Family offers reward for return of dog stolen in theft caught on video in Durham

Camden Andrews and his boxer mix, Rubble in a photo from the Andrews family.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham dad is pleading for the safe return of his son’s dog, which was stolen from their property.

Cameron Andrews says he was disturbed after watching surveillance video of the incident Friday, which he says shows a group of people hitting and wrestling his son’s dog.

“I instantly started crying. What am I going to tell my son? That was the worst part about the whole thing. Having to tell him when he asked where Rubble was,” said Andrews.

Andrews says his 6-year-old son, Camden, and boxer mix, Rubble, have a tight bond.

He says the dog was a Christmas present named after Camden’s favorite character on Paw Patrol.

“He never left his side. They were doing everything together. He never left him,” said Andrews.

He says on Friday he took his sons out for the evening, and an employee called him to say Rubble was running around the property.

Andrews says at the time he wasn’t worried because that wasn’t unusual.

However, when they got home Friday night Rubble was missing.

“When I pulled up, I didn’t see him sitting at the door or come to my truck. I knew he wasn’t here or something happened to him,” he said.

Andrews checked surveillance video from his business behind his home on Leesville Road. He says the video showed around 7 p.m. a group get out of a car and for several minutes wrestle with Rubble on a property across the street. He says they grabbed a stick and hit the dog.

“They were aggressive with him on the ground. It was more disturbing and more confusing why they would do that,” he said.

Andrews says the group eventually dragged the 70-pound dog into their car and drove off.

“If there were concerned about him getting run over or something, I think they would have kept him there and tried to call somebody, do anything but beat him with a stick,” he said.

Andrews doesn’t know why the group took Rubble, but says Camden is heartbroken and wants his buddy back. He’s offering a $2,000 reward for Rubble’s safe return.

“Just bring him back. We won’t ask any questions,” he said.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and says anyone with information should contact 919-560-0880.

