Former dog owner sleeps at animal shelters, comforting pets waiting for forever homes

COVINGTON, La (NewsNation Now) — Kris Rotonda has been spending some nights recently at Northshore Humane Society in Covington, Louisiana — a no-kill shelter since 1953.
His roommate on any night always reminds him of the dog he adopted from a place like this a few years ago who sadly passed away from cancer. He credits that dog with his new mission.
Rotonda keeps shelter dogs across the country some much-needed company at night as they wait for their forever home.
“I’m trying to inspire change all across the country of how people view shelter animals,” he said.
Kris’ mission is called Jordan’s Way.
