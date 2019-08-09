Giant panda gives birth to twins at Belgian Zoo

BELIGUM (CBS NEWSPATH) -Belgian zoo officials announced the birth of twin giant pandas on Friday.​

Pairi Daiza Zoo tweeted that Hao Hao, a panda loaned to the park by China in 2014, gave birth to “two little ‘pink shrimps’” that are in good health.

The twins were born on August 8 and are the second and third pandas delivered at the park – following the birth of Tian Bao in June 2016.​

​

The park noted the number 8 is considered “lucky in Chinese culture.”​

​

The species are considered vulnerable by nature preservation groups.​

