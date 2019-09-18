Group forms human chain to free stranded dolphins in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTNH) — Four dolphins are swimming freely again after they were stranded in a St. Petersburg, Florida, canal for several days.

According to wildlife officials, the dolphins were stuck in the water since Sunday but did not appear to be in distress.

They told WFTS that they wanted to wait to see if the dolphins would leave on their own.

When they didn’t, authorities formed a human chain and used sounds and vibrations of the water to lead the dolphins back into Riviera Bay.

