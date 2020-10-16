Group warns NC fishermen to remove lines to protect wild horses at Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – An agency that watches wild horses on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is warning fishermen to clean up their hooks and lines to keep the animals from getting tangled in them.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says on its Facebook page that in recent weeks, horses got hooks tangled in their manes as well as the hair of their lower legs.

One horse had to be rescued for medical treatment after it was spotted eating fishing line like it was grass.

“In the past we’ve had to remove horses for medical treatment when they’ve gotten tangled up in fishing line, or even eaten it,” the group said.

An official points out that there are six young horses on the beach this fall and they are prone to put things in their mouths that don’t belong.

“Please help us keep the horses wild and free by cleaning up after yourself and making sure you aren’t leaving any fishing line or hooks behind,” the Corolla Wild Horse Fund wrote.

More headlines from CBS17.com: