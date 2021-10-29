Halloween yoga event features goats in costume

CHANDLER, Ind. (WEHT) – Goats, yoga, and Halloween costumes.

The Blue Heron Farm in Chandler invited people to come and relax while hanging out with the animals the weekend before Halloween.

Some of the goats were in costume — dressed as tacos, unicorns and jack-o-lanterns.

It was fun for people, as well as the goats.

Humans were encouraged to dress up in costumes as well, with a gift basket going to the best dressed.

The goats — along with a lone chicken — appeared to meander among the humans doing yoga during the event.

Chandler is located in southern Indiana, about five miles northeast of Evansville.