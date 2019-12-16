Horse owners along NC border still leery after animals killed, wounded

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Several horse owners in the Carolinas say they aren’t entirely convinced five horses were attacked by wild boars and not slashed with a knife.

Maryanna Haymon has owned horses for 40 years. She told the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg she has never heard of a wild boar attack on a horse.

Agents with South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division announced Wednesday the report about the attacks.

The report said five of six horses seriously injured or killed in northern South Carolina are nearby North Carolina this fall were attacked by wild boars.

Haymon says she is still keeping a close eye on her horses.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now