Humane Society of Charlotte taking in dogs as Hurricane Dorian slowly approaches US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – As Hurricane Dorian inches closer to the southeastern coast of the United States, animal rescue organizations are working to make sure pets are protected if the storm brings dangerous weather to coastal communities.

A truck carrying nine dogs from North Myrtle Beach arrived at the Humane Society of Charlotte in west Charlotte Monday evening.

“These dogs are amazing. They have an incredible story, but all these animals are homeless and looking for that forever home, and looking for that perfect home,” said Libby Jones, the vice president of operations at the Humane Society of Charlotte.

Jones said the nine dogs were previously being housed at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach. She said that because of the impending storm, the canines were transported to Raleigh where workers from the Humane Society of Charlotte were able to pick them up and bring them back to the Queen City.

Employees like Danielle Cunnane had to spend several hours on the road in order to get the dogs to Charlotte.

“Round trip we’ve probably been in the car about six hours, but like I said, we get to work with a lot of amazing people who just share this passion. It doesn’t matter where the animal is, we need to save these animals,” said Cunnane.

Jones said the shelter in North Myrtle Beach was being emptied due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian. She explained that shelters usually need space for intake after a bad storm.

“After the storm, unfortunately, we see a lot of stray animals so them having an empty shelter in that area is really helpful for reuniting animals that are lost during the storm,” explained Jones.

She said the Humane Society of Charlotte will accept more animal evacuees if they have the space to house them.

“The sooner that these animals get adopted as well as the other animals in our facility get adopted or go out to fosters, the more animals we can bring in,” said Jones.

She said the dogs will be examined by a veterinarian Tuesday morning and then will be available for adoption.

The Humane Society of Charlotte is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week.

