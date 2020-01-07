Injured puffin rescued off Hatteras following encounter with peregrine falcon

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – An injured puffin found its way to the care of Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation late Saturday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the wildlife rehabilitation facility, the injured bird was found in the woods in Buxton Saturday night.

It appeared to have a wound on its head that led rehabilitation officials to believe it was hit by a Peregrine Falcon, carnivorous birds with an appetite for other winged creatures.

Fortunately, the lucky puffin was able to get away and was led to the care of the rehabilitation center.

“It’s hard to say how this will turn out, but we’ll give him a chance,” the post said, pointing out the injured bird’s hunger after being rescued.

“Now it bites anything that might have food.”

In an update Monday night, the rehabilitation center said the bird was eating, but it’s a race against the clock for recovery. Each day the puffin doesn’t fly it loses its conditioning.

