Is your pet ready to be a star? If so, Pet Supermarket wants to put them in their ads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Is your pet ready to be a star? If so, Pet Supermarket wants to put your pet in their advertisements.
The pet supply company is accepting digital photo submissions of your pets and is offering the chance for up to 13 pets nationwide to be featured in their future ads.
They’re accepting photos from now through May 31. After the May 31 deadline, a panel of judges will look through the submissions based on a number of different factors. Those factors include originality, visual impact, and pet diversity.
Once the group has been narrowed downt o 50, customers will then have a chance to vote for their favorite pet picture from June 15-21 on the Pet Supermarket Facebook page. The 13 pictures with the most votes will be announced via social media on July 10.
For more information and to enter your pet, click here.
