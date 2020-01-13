K-9 tracks down 4th felon so far in 2020, Fla. deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said their K-9, Chris, has tracked down his fourth suspect of 2020.

Early Sunday morning deputies said Chris tracked down a suspect who stole a truck in Plant City and crashed it in Lumberton.

Chris and deputies tracked the suspect about a mile through groves, pastures, and woods, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was arrested for grand theft auto.

The sheriff’s office said K-9 Chris is “ready for the next one.”

LATEST STORIES:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now