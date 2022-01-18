Local pet adoption nonprofit honors Betty White, holds fundraiser as part of nationwide challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Second Chance Pet Adoptions is honoring a legend and raising money as part of a nationwide challenge.

On what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the nonprofit took the extra step to honor her by naming one of the cats in their care “Betty White.”

White was known for her love of animals and worked with numerous animal organizations throughout her life.

Second Chance created an online fundraiser as part of the nationwide “Betty White Challenge,” which was created to help animal welfare nonprofits raise money to continue rescue efforts.

Second Chance is hoping to raise $2,500 and as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, they have raised more than $2,300.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.