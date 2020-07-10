Man severely injured after bear attacks him inside Colorado home

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers said a person was attacked by a bear inside a home near Aspen on Friday morning.
CPW said the homeowner heard noises in his home around 1:30 a.m. The bear swiped at him, resulting in severe head and neck lacerations.
The homeowner was taken to the hospital and was undergoing surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, the CPW said.
A search using tracking hounds is underway for the bear.
CPW said when it is found, the bear will be euthanized due to the nature of the incident.
The bear matches the description of one that has been frequenting the neighborhood for several days. It may also be the same bear that has been reported in the area over the past couple of years.
This is the first bear attack in Aspen this year. In 2019, wildlife officers responded to three bear attacks on people in the Aspen area.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- West Virginia restaurant fights mask mandate; faces shut down by health department
- New NC road test exemption law leaves 18-year-old drivers in limbo
- Goya Foods faces swift backlash after CEO praises Trump at White House
- Gov. Polis to Colorado: ‘Wear a damn mask’
- VIDEO: Police officer points gun at doctor’s head after arriving at his own property
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now