MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WGHP) — Myrtle Beach is celebrating its first sea turtle nest of 2020, according to the city government’s Facebook page.

Myrtle Beach welcomes first sea turtle nest of 2020 (Myrtle Beach City Government/Facebook)

A beach maintenance staff member discovered the nest before dawn Wednesday near the Dunes Club.

The worker told Myrtle Beach State Park officials, and Park Ranger Ann WIlson made sure the 110 eggs got back to the park when they can hatch among less beach traffic.

Officials say the photo shows crawl tracks left behind by some of the newborn turtles.

Myrtle Beach reminds the public that it is illegal under federal and state law to disturb sea turtles, with fines of up to $10,000 for anyone who does. Do not disturb, touch, shine a light on or otherwise interfere with sea turtles, their nests or the hatchlings

Sea turtles typically come ashore at night to lay their eggs.

When the babies hatch, they need to be able to make their way to the ocean on their own to set their internal compass. This allows them to return to the same shore where they were born to lay their eggs later in life.

