Nat Geo to explore the NC Zoo in upcoming 8-part series

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Uncover the “secrets” of the North Carolina Zoo in National Geographic’s upcoming eight-part series.

“Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina” is coming to Nat Geo WILD and premiers at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

“The North Carolina Zoo is already widely known as one of the most spectacular natural habitat zoos in the world,” said Susi H. Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources. “We are so excited for this opportunity to share with a worldwide audience the stories of our zoo, the animals and their keepers.”

Produced by Double Act TV, the show explores the North Carolina Zoo’s 2,600 acres and gives you an inside look at what it takes to care for more than 1,800 animals.

The show features several zoo staff, including keepers and veterinarians, and highlight stories, including routine animal husbandry, emergency procedures and the zoo’s work in conservation and rescue and release of injured wildlife.

“It’s been a wild year at the Zoo! I’m so proud that our Zoo family can share our passion and commitment to wildlife and conservation with everyone,” said Patricia Simmons, director of the North Carolina Zoo. “The stories are exciting and very touching – they’ll make you laugh and warm your heart.”

Want to watch the show? Click here to visit Nat Geo WILD’s listings of providers, including streaming services. After you click ‘Watch,’ click-through ‘More Providers’ for a full list, including streaming services.

