NC Conservators Center mourns the loss of Kiara the lioness

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a sad day for the Conservators Center family as they say goodbye to Kiara the lioness.

Kiara passed away on Monday.

She came to the center’s Animal Park in 2004 alongside 13 other lions and tigers. They were moved together from an Ohio breeding facility after it was shut down for animal welfare act violations.

Kiara was pregnant when she arrived and brought the Animal Park’s first lion cubs into the world.

“Kiara was an excellent mother who enjoyed caring for her babies, and even up until her passing, recognized these now mature lions as her offspring,” the center said. “She was fortunate to have lived just across the path from them here at the Center!”

Her sons, Calvin and Matthai, both died before her, but her daughters, Katrina and Savik, are still at the Animal Park.

“Kiara was a large lioness who wanted all the attention, especially if it involved treats!” the center said. “Kiara spent a few years as an independent lioness but when a neighboring Ra Lion lost his brother, we knew he would crave the comfort of another companion, and Kiara became the ideal candidate.”

The center says Kiara and Ra quickly hit it off and because the stars of the large animal side of the park.

“They both thrived under the limelight and seemed to know just how much they were loved by staff, volunteers, and visitors alike!” the center said.

The Convervators Center plans to help Ra adjust to life without Kiara by showering him with attention and affection.

“We are thankful for the support of our community during difficult times like these,” the center said. “We know Kiara touched many lives and created countless memories with all of those who loved her.”

