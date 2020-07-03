NC driver charged after man, dog fatally struck while out for walk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A driver is facing multiple charges after police said he struck and killed a man and his dog while they were out for a walk in north Charlotte.

Police said just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, the two were near the intersection of Prosperity Church Road and Pinewood Lane when they were struck by a vehicle.

The Toyota Highlander, which was involved in the collision, was located about 200 feet down the road and in a wooded area. The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The pedestrian, identified as Tran Viet Tran, 48, and his dog were pronounced deceased at the scene. His family has been notified of his death.

CMPD said the driver, Waltavius Brian Mims, 31, was speeding on Prosperity Church Road when he ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox. The vehicle continued and then struck Tran who was walking his dog on the sidewalk, killing them both.

Mims continued across Pinewood Lane and traveled over a curb and into a wooded area where he struck a tree and came to a stop, police said.

Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, but test results are pending. Failure to maintain lane and reckless driving are suspected to be the proximate causes of the crash, CMPD said.

Mims has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and reckless driving. He was also cited for failure to maintain lane, police said.

