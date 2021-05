SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Salisbury firefighters don’t leave anyone behind, and that includes little lost ducklings.

Officials say rescue 2 and Engine 3 were able to get the nine ducklings out.

The baby ducks were rescued from a catch basin and storm drain on Riviera Drive in the Crescent neighborhood Friday afternoon.

They say ‘momma duck’ was elated to have her babies back safely.

Great work guys!