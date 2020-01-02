NC rescue cat known for resemblance to Baby Yoda released from care without authorization

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN/WBTV) — An injured rescue cat that garnered national attention for her resemblance to the Star Wars character “Baby Yoda” was released from her care without authorization earlier this week, according to the Humane Society of Rowan County.

A volunteer with the HSRC brought the cat named Joy to the Cabarrus Animal Hospital on Dec. 15, according to a Facebook post on a since-deleted page called “Baby Yoda Cat.”

Joy was under the medical supervision of Dr. Alisha Kidwell DVM, and was being fostered by a Cabarrus Animal Hospital employee, Jana Aviles.

Joy was being treated for a deep wound around her neck, as well as an upper respiratory infection. A post on the Facebook page said that Joy also came in with some hair loss due to previous wounds, fleas and intestinal parasites.

According to an update on an HSRC fundraising page for Joy, the cat “was released without our knowledge or consent to a person claiming ownership” on Tuesday.

The full statement reads:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Joy is no longer in our care. Joy was released without our knowledge or consent to a person claiming ownership. It is likely that [HRSC] will still be responsible for Joy’s vet bills. We wish we could provide more details but are unable to at this time. We pray that Joy, still with unhealed wounds and not fully recovered, will be given proper medical care and make a full recovery. We hope to update you all in the future in regard to Joy.”

No further information is available on Joy’s whereabouts at this time.

