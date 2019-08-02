NC woman adopts 2 dogs with special needs who were at humane society shelter the longest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) — The Asheville Humane Society says it’s a moment that every shelter employee dreams about.

Last week, a woman named Leslie walked through their front doors and said, “Which two dogs have been here the longest, with the most special needs? I’m here to take them both home with me.”

Those two unwanted dogs were Sam, who had extensive medical issues and had been at the shelter for six months, and Brutus, who has severe separation anxiety and had been there for five months.

“I’m glad to give them a home for the last couple years of their life,” said an emotional Leslie. “And they give so much love back.”

The Asheville Humane Society posted a heartwarming video of Sam and Brutus getting ready to head home with their new mom, saying there wasn’t a dry eye in sight. Leslie assured the pair that they now had a family to love them for the rest of their days, and would never be alone again.

Every Shelter Pet's Dream! Today is the kind of day that every person who works in an animal shelter dreams about!!! 💜 Leslie walked through our front doors and said, "Which two dogs have been here the longest, with the most special needs? I'm here to take them both home with me." 😲 We couldn't believe it! We introduced Leslie to Sam (who had extensive medical issues, was with us for 6 months, adopted then returned) and Brutus (who has severe separation anxiety, was with us for 5 months, and was originally surrendered to be euthanized at 13 years old). We vowed to find these two amazing dogs their second chance, no matter how long it took, and TODAY was their special day TOGETHER! Leslie has a three story house and two acres of fenced-in yard where Sam and Brutus will spend their golden years.As she walked them to the car, Leslie talked softly to these two sweet souls, with their creaky joints and grey muzzles, who have been through so much hardship. She told both Sam and Brutus that they now had a family to love them for the rest of their days. And Leslie assured Brutus especially, who panics when left behind, that he would never spend another moment alone ever again 😍😭 (Leslie, you have a heart of gold!!!) There wasn't a dry eye in sight as staff, board members and volunteers gathered to say a bittersweet goodbye to two of our favorite furry friends!Our Shelter and Adoption Center are so critically full right now that we are **waiving adoption fees for all dogs and cats over 6 months old through July 31.** Sam and Brutus didn't have an adoption fee today… this is what PRICELESS love looks like! If their story has touched your heart, PLEASE consider adopting or spreading the word to help the homeless animals who desperately need our support!This compassionate community and all of YOU make happy endings like this possible. Sam and Brutus say thank you for their second chance. 💜 Posted by Asheville Humane Society on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

