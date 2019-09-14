New foal born in wild horse group on NC island during Hurricane Dorian

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WNCN/WFMY) — There’s a new four-legged kid on the block at Shackleford Banks following Hurricane Dorian.

Cape Lookout National Seashore supervisors posted on Facebook Thursday about a newborn female pony. The post says the foal was born sometime around the Hurricane Dorian.

“We cannot say for sure if it was before, during or after. This close-up baby picture was taken with a telephoto lens,” the park service wrote.

Cape Lookout also posted a reminder to visitors to obey rules and stay at least 50 feet away from the horses, even more for a mare with a new foal.

The new foal at Shackleford Banks. Photo by Cape Lookout National Seashore

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

The park service also requests that visitors allow the horses to have time and space to bond — and to only take photos using a telephoto lens.

On Wednesday, the park posted a photo of several wild horses at the eastern end of Shackleford Banks. So far, the park is still conducting a survey to make sure all the wild horses there made it through Hurricane Dorian safely.

Officials have said that all the wild horses at three other North Carolina island locations are safe following the storm.

The wild horses at Rachel Carson Reserve are all safe, officials announced last weekend.

Up the coast at Ocracoke Island — which was hit hard — the wild horses at the Ocracoke Pony Pens are also safe and “doing well,” officials reported last Sunday.

The Ocracoke wild horses are also all accounted for.

Only the Shackleford horses are awaiting a full count to make sure they made it through Dorian safely.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now