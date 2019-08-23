New Mexico rancher claims horses shot, goats poisoned

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico rancher is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the people she claimed shot and poisoned her animals.

Cheryl Crist said one of her horses, 5-month-old Smokey Joe, was shot as recently as last month on her ranch south of Mountainair.

“I found him with a huge gunshot wound,” she explained. “I’ve been doctoring him daily, but it’s going to take a long long time to heal.”

She said it happened a month ago, and just weeks after another one of her horses was shot. She also claims someone killed her goats earlier this year.

“I’ve lost three big goats: the grandfather, the father and the son of a very special breed and they were all poisoned,” she explained.

At 71-years-old, she’s caring for dozens of horses and other animals on the 856-acre ranch by herself. “I don’t know. God’s with me is all I can say,” she said.

Although she can handle the workload, she feels hopeless when it comes to tracking down who could have injured her animals and has asked law enforcement for help.

“[State Police] have suggested putting cameras up but so far the batteries have been stolen, the cameras have been stolen,” she stated.

She and her ranching friends are now offering a reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

The Torrance County Sheriff and State Police both said Crist has not yet filed reports about these incidents. Anyone with information is urged to call the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office.

