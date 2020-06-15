New shark fishing hook rules start soon at NC coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New rules for shark fishing at the North Carolina coast are going into effect next week.

Experts hope the new rules allow those fishing to better report the type of sharks that are caught in the state’s coastal waters.

As of June 22, anglers must use hooks that are called “circle hooks” when using natural bait to fish, according to the ‘Hook, Line and Science’ blog from the North Carolina Sea Grant.

A Tiger Shark at North Topsail Beach.

There is already a federal law requiring circle hooks for coastal waters beyond 3 miles out.

But soon, the new law will impact North Carolina areas of the ocean.

“The circle hook requirement is designed to minimize harm to sharks that are released after being caught,” Sara Mirabilio wrote in the blog.

With the use of the new hooks, scientists are hoping for more info from “citizen anglers” about what kind of sharks are on the prowl at the N.C. coast.

The blog reported that recent surveys have shown that anglers have correctly identified 97.2% of shark species they have caught.

