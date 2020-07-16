Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — You have probably heard every year for a dog is seven in so-called human years.
Well, apparently that is wrong. At least according to a new study.
Scientists behind a study in the journal “Cell Systems” say the answer is simple: dogs and humans don’t age at the same rate.
Researchers came up with a new formula for you to use on our furry friends.
So, a 1-year-old dog actually compares to a 30-year-old human. And a 5-year-old dog is more like a 52-year-old. Then, when dogs turn seven years old, the rate they age starts decreasing.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Coronavirus data is funneled away from CDC, sparking worries
- New study: 1 human year isn’t actually 7 dog years
- Mega Navy ship in San Diego Bay continues to burn
- Congress considers adding cyber security position in the White House
- Man wanted for spraypainting swastikas on 2 Jewish temples in Florida
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now