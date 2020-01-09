North Carolina Zoo welcomes baby southern white rhino

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Meet the newest member of the North Carolina Zoo family.

A bouncing baby southern white rhino was born Sunday, and zoo officials say she’s a girl.

“This is a great moment and testament to the dedication of our Zoo staff,” Zoo Director Pat Simmons said. “These successful births are because of a lot of hard work and collaboration among our entire animal care staff.”

The as-of-yet-unnamed rhino is the daughter of mother Kit and father Stormy, born at about 100 pounds. She is the third rhino born at the zoo in just under two years.

“Grassland keepers are thrilled at yet another addition to our herd!” Tuttle said. “It’s a great gift to usher in the New Year and the new decade here at the North Carolina Zoo!”

The zoo says the new rhino is healthy and nursing. By the time she’s one year old, zoo officials expect her to gain another 100 pounds, a small step toward the possible 3,500 to 5,500 pounds she could weigh as an adult.

She is now part of a nine-rhino family, including Stormy, the patriarch, as well as females Linda, Kit, Natalie, Abby and Olivia. She also has a sister, Bonnie, and a half-sister, Nandi, who shares a father with the other two.

“Congratulations to the North Carolina Zoo on the successful birth of a third Southern white rhino in just two years,” said Susi H. Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources. “I’m proud of the Zoo’s continuing commitment to saving this and other threatened species at home and around the world.”

