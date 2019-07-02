Breaking News
Man critical after being pulled from NC surf

Odds are, July Fourth is your pet’s least favorite holiday

Pets and Animals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — July Fourth is right around the corner and if your pets could talk, odds are they would tell you that they’re not fans of the holiday.

Loud, sustained noises can easily scare your animals and that’s especially problematic if your pet lives outside or is outside at the time fireworks start going off.

Check out the video above for some helpful tips on keeping your pets safe on the Fourth of July.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss