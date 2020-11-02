Owl rescued, gets 40 stitches after being caught in soccer net at NC coast

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — A barred owl is now healing after getting caught in a soccer field net in Buxton.

Members of the Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation rescued the bird this weekend, according to a social media post from the organization.

It’s unclear how long the bird was trapped in the net before someone noticed it and called authorities.

“At first, it looked dead,” said the post.

After getting if off the net, rescue group members cleaned and fixed its wound, which required 40 stitches.

According to the Owl Research Institute, barred owls are commonly found all year-round in the eastern parts of the country in the Rocky Mountains, Florida, and even Mexico and Canada.

Barred owls may be best known for their unique vocalizations, especially the unmistakable nine-noted hoot.

The group is keeping its hopes high that the bird will make it through the next 24 hours.

“Time will tell,” said the post.

