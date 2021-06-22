People flying drones spook nesting birds, causing them to abandon 1,500 eggs at conservancy

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CBS Newspath/KFMB) — During the pandemic, many Americans traded traditional vacations for camping or spending time in nature.

While the staff at these parks and conservancies are happy to see people appreciating nature, in some cases the activity is doing more harm than good.

The return to nature is impacting birds at a conservancy.

As summer takes shape and the state loosens restrictions, it’s no surprise that people across California are enjoying the outdoors in full effect.

But at Bolsa Chica Conservancy in Huntington Beach — it’s causing problems for wildlife.

“We understand they want to go there to take pictures and appreciate the great outdoors but…can be protected,” said Tim Daly of California Fish and Wildlife.

The issue on hand — drones. More specifically, how private drones have caused birds that call Bolsa Chica Conservancy home to abandon some 1,500 eggs after drones crashed nearby.

“It’s not just that a drone crashed or two of them. It’s that if a drone is flying back and forth, hovering low, they do spook the birds, they’re actually seen as predators. They leave, they think for their own safety they need to leave,” Daly said.

At nature conservancies across the state, while people are welcome to enjoy nature, dogs, bikes, and drones are not allowed in at any time because of how fragile the ecosystem is.

“This is a place where all native plants and animals are protected… thousands of miles to get here,” said Melissa Loebl, the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve Manager.

Fish and wildlife officials are still looking for the drone operator responsible for the crash that led the Elegant Terns to leave their eggs out of fear. In the meantime, they want to get the word out.

“Prosecution is going to happen as we step up enforcement and there’s gonna be a larger presence of our wildlife officers to make sure people understand the rules,” Daly said.

But check the rules before you go or you could be putting the animals that call that place home at risk.