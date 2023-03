RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The community gathered in downtown Raleigh Saturday morning for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Some of those in the parade marched with four legs… and had a tail.

Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds came to show their costumes during an extra-long walk.

Some had hats, some had shirts and others had bowties.

For them, it was a fun ‘St. Pawtrick’s Day’ celebration.

The super celebratory costumes can be seen below: