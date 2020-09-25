PHOTOS: New foal addition to the wild horse family in Outer Banks — it’s a girl!

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund sanctuary on the Outer Banks has welcomed the newest addition to the family this week.
The foal arrival was announced on Wednesday and vets with Corolla confirmed it is a girl and she is healthy and strong.
Shortly after the photos were taken, the horse and its mother ran back into the woods.
There are a little over 100 wild horses that roam the northern Outer Banks. They are descendants of a group of shipwrecked horses that came from Spain hundreds of years ago.
For more information, click here.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Deputies respond to home of fan screaming ‘shoot!’ while watching Stanley Cup Finals
- Murder parolee blows up room at Colorado hotel, gets shot by police, authorities say
- Virginia governor, first lady test positive for COVID-19
- Virginia school officials confirm incident involving sexual images during online class
- Arrest made after park ranger run over at Hanging Rock State Park
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now