Police horses outfitted with face shields in one New York city

Pets and Animals

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WTEN) — If you’re strolling around Saratoga Springs, New York, don’t be surprised if you see police horses sporting some protective gear.

Out of an abundance of caution, horses in the Mounted Patrol Unit have been outfitted with face shields.

Special coverage: George Floyd protests

According to a Facebook post by Saratoga Springs Public Safety, the horses are instrumental in crowd control – meaning they have a lot of contact with the public.

Recent protests turning aggressive have also become a safety issue, which raised the need for the masks, according to the department.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories