Popular ‘Repticon’ animal exposition sets up shop in Raleigh with a few changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re looking for reptiles, amphibians, or different kinds of exotic pets you’re sure to find them at Repticon.

“This is my living, this is the only thing I do for a job is to sell geckos,” said Bill Burns with Gecko Overload.

Burns said his business took a hit when he had to shut down for months due to COVID-19.

“It’s important for Repticon, it’s important for these vendors to get back to work,” said Rayna Waddell, a manger for Repticon.

Repticon has been setting up shop in Raleigh for the last few years. Normally it brings in huge crowds, but this year will be different.

“We separated each day into blocks so the guests choose what two hour block they want, everyone has to wear a mask, and social distance, we have limits on how many people can come in on those blocks so people can spread out,” said Waddell.

The expo floor is now full of handwashing stations and signs reminding people of the new safety protocols in place.

“When we shut down for the half an hour then the vendors can clean their stations from sneezing or touching,” said Waddell.

Even though the crowds may be smaller this year, Burns says it’s a bonus when it comes to customer service.

“With the way things are run now I end up having a lot more time with my customers and give them all the information so I know they’re going home well informed rather than just making a quick, impulse purchase and not knowing what they’re doing as they leave the building,” said Burns.

For more information on how to purchase tickets or times to check out the expo click here.