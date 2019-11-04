Puppy stolen from adoption event is returned in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A puppy stolen from a pet adoption event in Holly Springs Saturday has been returned, officials say.

The puppy’s name is Pisa. “A Pawfect Match Rescue” said someone took Pisa and ran off Saturday while the rescue was holding an event near Petco in the Grand Hill Place parking lot in Holly Springs.

Pisa is a boxer-hound mix. The rescue said Saturday it was working with Holly Springs police to find Pisa.

The rescue was also offering a $500 reward for Pisa’s safe return.

On Sunday, the adoption group said Holly Springs police told them Pisa had “been turned in.”

Pisa was not harmed, the group said.

It’s unclear if anyone was charged or if any portion of the reward was paid.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now