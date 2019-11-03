Puppy stolen from Holly Springs pet adoption event

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Local animal rescue groups hope someone can help find a puppy stolen Saturday during an adoption event in Holly Springs.

The puppy’s name is Pisa. “A Pawfect Match Rescue” said someone took Pisa and ran off Saturday while the rescue was holding an event near Petco in the Grand Hill Place parking lot in Holly Springs.

Pisa is a boxer-hound mix and weighs about 8 or 9 pounds. She’s wearing a thin red collar and is microchipped.

The rescue says it’s working with Holly Springs police to find Pisa.

The rescue is also offering a $5000 reward for Pisa’s safe return.

