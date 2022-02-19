Puppy thief in custody and puppy safely returned to animal shelter in Durham

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the puppy and suspects on Friday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A puppy thief surrendered to authorities and returned the stolen puppy Friday night in Durham County, officials say.

The Animal Protection Society of Durham said a 7-week-old German Shephard-Boxer mix was taken around 5 p.m. Wednesday from the animal shelter.

A missing pet report was filed and distributed to area shelters, rescue organizations, and vet clinics within 25 miles.

Animal protection workers were worried about the health of the puppy.

“She’s also very fragile. She’s very small. She was just spayed two days ago. She should be on pain medication that she’s not on. We’re very worried about her being taken, not getting the care she needed, and not knowing why someone would take her,” said Shafonda Allen, Animal Protection Society of Durham executive director.

The puppy thief turned themselves in to authorities at the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Friday night.

The dog “is now safe and sound with her remaining littermates at the shelter, up for adoption today,” Darlene Fiscus, director of development and marketing for the shelter, wrote CBS 17 on Saturday.