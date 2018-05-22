Rabid cat attacks serve as reminder to vaccinate pets

Wake County health officials are warning the community after two people were bit by a rabid cat.

Dr. Gene Bailey vaccinates pets for rabies every day. He owns Animal Hospital of Peak Plaza in Apex, which is only a few miles from where that rabid feral cat bit two people.

“We were surprised,” Bailey said. “We don’t like the thought of rabies. It’s not very common thanks to vaccination, but it is still present in the wildlife population and obviously in cats as well. It’s a stark reminder that we need to protect all of our pets.”

Wake County Animal Control officials said it happened near Olive Chapel Road and New Hill Olive Chapel Road near Apex.

“This cat had been in the area for about a year and had never approached them before, so that was one of the telltale signs — that suddenly the cat was coming at them and it looked really sick,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico with Animal Control.

When most people think of rabies, they think dogs, raccoons, or bats. Federico said cats are actually seven times more likely than dogs to test positive for rabies.

Bailey said the vaccine typically costs less than $25. He said even if you have a house cat that never goes outside, it could still be exposed to rabies.

“This is a perfect example of why there’s an unknown risk,” Bailey said. “We had a client in the last few weeks that had a bat in their house. Not all bats have rabies, but it’s not uncommon for them to test positive for rabies, and they can shed rabies virus without having any symptoms. In the last 15 to 20 years in this practice, my two exposures of indoor cats to possible rabies is through bats in the house.”

The two people who were bitten are expected to be OK because they received treatment early enough.

Never approach an animal you think may be rabid. And if one does bite you, wash the wound under running water and soap immediately and head to the nearest emergency room.

