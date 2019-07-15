Raleigh-area animal shelters send plea for fosters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh-area animal shelters are experiencing overpopulation problems, according to a news release from nonprofit Cause for Paws of North Carolina.

CFP is asking for people to “consider opening their homes and hearts so animals have a chance to experience life outside shelter walls.” It said a pregnant dog rescued recently from the Granville County Animal Shelter is an example of the need to escape shelter life.

“No dog deserves to be in a shelter, but our hearts really go out to pregnant dogs, as well as dogs who are sick or have been injured,” said CFP program director Nicole Kincaid. She is fostering the mother and her puppies.

“While shelters are doing the best they can, most just don’t have the resources to attend to these kinds of special circumstances.”

Click here if you are interested in fostering.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now