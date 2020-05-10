Raleigh brewery helps raise funds for Beagle rescue group

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local fundraiser looked a little different than usual Saturday, but still brought in plenty of fans of beer and beagles.

People and their pups pulled up to Lonerider Brewery in Raleigh for the Beagle Brew Thru. People could preorder their favorite craft beers, and drive through to pick them up.

Hand sanitizer, which has sometimes been hard to find during the coronavirus pandemic, was also available to order this year.

The event raised money for Triangle Beagle Rescue.

“Everyone practiced social distancing. There was no gathering, just waving,” explained Leann Tenbusch, with Triangle Beagle Rescue.

She said the event meant a lot to the rescue since many other fundraisers were canceled due to the pandemic.

